A Hill-HarrisX poll released Wednesday shows more voters want to boost police numbers in their communities rather than diminish them.

Forty-four percent of registered voters in the July 8-9 survey said they want more police and policing activity in their community, the Hill reports.

By contrast, just seven percent of respondents said they want less police in their area while 50 percent said they want the same amount of police.

A majority of Hispanic voters, 54 percent, want more police in their community along with 46 percent of white voters and 29 percent of black voters, an outcome that runs against the perceived support for the Black Lives Matter movement and its defund the police cohorts.

The Democrat Defund the Police Movement is a colossal electoral disaster for the Democrat Party. https://t.co/sCQj7kWwPd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2021

Eleven percent of black voters said they want less police in their area along with 10 percent of Hispanic voters and five percent of white voters, the polling revealed.

Sixty-one percent of black voters said they want to keep the same amount of police in their community while 49 percent of white voters and 35 percent of Hispanic voters said the same.

The broad community call for more police – not less – comes just two-days after President Joe Biden hosted New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and law enforcement leaders from around the country to seek answers to the country’s soaring crime rates, as Breitbart News reported.

Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and the likely next mayor of New York, plus Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and San Jose, California, Mayor Sam Liccardo attended the meeting Monday.

Shootings and killings are up around the nation, with local politicians and police struggling to manage the violence that has become a marked feature of so many Democrat-controlled cities like Chicago.

Democrat-controlled Chicago has just concluded one of the most violent years in its history, with a massive increase in shootings and homicides. https://t.co/sbPMfFGJgN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 2, 2021

In 12 American cities run by Democrats, the murder rate is skyrocketing, according to a study by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund (LELDF). Nationally, the murder rate has hit a 26-year high.

As Breitbart News reported, the LELDF study sees a direct correlation between the Democrat party’s anti-police rhetoric and how Democrat-run cities have turned that rhetoric into action through police budget cuts, mandates that reduce policing efforts such as stops and arrests, a lack of criminal prosecution by far-left prosecutors, and the morale issues that have resulted in a massive number of retirements.