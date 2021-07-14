Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is reportedly throwing his support behind a Democrat budget that includes providing amnesty to millions of illegal aliens living in the United States.

For months, House and Senate Democrats have plotted to slip amnesty for illegal aliens into a filibuster-proof budget through the little-known “reconciliation” process. Manchin’s support for such a measure is crucial as he is considered one of the Democrats’ most moderate Senators, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

According to Bloomberg News reporter Steven Dennis, Manchin has signaled his support for slipping an amnesty into the Democrat budget:

*MANCHIN SAYS SUPPORTS IMMIGRATION REFORM IN THE BUDGET DEAL — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 14, 2021

Manchin’s support for amnesty in a Democrat budget via reconciliation comes even as 5.5 percent of West Virginia’s residents are unemployed, all of whom want full-time jobs. Previous estimates have suggested that the Democrats’ amnesty will legalize about six million illegal aliens, setting them up to eventually apply for American citizenship.

Nationally, nearly 16 million Americans remain jobless but all want full-time employment. Another 4.6 million Americans are underemployed but want a full-time job. Their job prospects are diminished by massive influxes of cheaper, foreign workers that keep U.S. wages down so that businesses can expand their profit margins.

The amnesty effort is being backed by the left-wing Center for American Progress, former President George W. Bush, the billionaire Koch brothers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us, as well as corporate interests like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable.

Already, current immigration levels put downward pressure on U.S. wages while redistributing about $500 billion in wealth away from America’s working and middle class and towards employers and new arrivals, research by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has found.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has repeatedly found that amnesty for illegal aliens would be a net fiscal drain for American taxpayers while driving down U.S. wages.

Every year, 1.2 million legal immigrants receive green cards to permanently resettle in the U.S. In addition, 1.4 million foreign nationals are given visas to take American jobs while hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens enter the U.S. annually.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.