29 Shot Wednesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-nine people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the two fatalities occurred at 6:40 p.m., when a 24-year-old was shot in the head. He was sitting in a vehicle “in the 1600 block of South Christiana Avenue” when he was shot. He died at the scene.

Less than an hour later, at 7:20 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot and killed while standing “in front of a home in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue.” A vehicle pulled up near the woman and a gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire, killing her.

There were two shootings that left behind multiple wounded victims on Wednesday as well.

The first occurred early Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire on five people who were standing “in the 4600 block of West Monroe Street just after midnight.” A man and four women were injured in the incident.

NBC 5 notes that the second such shooting occurred at 12:09 p.m. when three assailants opened fire on people standing on “a sidewalk near the intersection of 79th Street and Justine Street.”

Five people were wounded in the attack, two of them critically.

The violent Wednesday in Chicago comes just days after a weekend over which 40 people were shot, 11 of them fatally.

The Chicago Tribune points out some 364 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through July 7, 2021.

