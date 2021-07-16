Amy Klobuchar, Stacey Abrams to Host ‘Voting Rights’ Event in Georgia

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are slated to host a “voting rights” event together this weekend in Georgia.

An announcement for the event, which was provided to The Hill ahead of the event, states that Abrams and Klobuchar will discuss with voters the “obstacles they have faced when voting and discuss the urgent need to protect voting rights.”

The Hill also reported that the two Democrats will host the roundtable event on Sunday “at a polling location that saw five-hour-long lines during early voting for the November 2020 election but was closed during the Senate run-off election.”

The event will also take place in Georgia just one day before Klobuchar is expected to hold a Senate Rules Committee hearing in the state. Last month, it was reported that Klobuchar would hold the hearing on July 19 with a focus on the federal takeover of elections.

A press release from Klobuchar’s office regarding the hearing states that the witnesses, who have not been announced, will discuss “recently enacted legislation to restrict voting in the state and the need for basic federal standards to protect the freedom to vote.”

Last month, Senate Republicans stifled Democrat efforts by voting against a bill to federalize elections, known as the “For the People Act,” which was brought forward by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Senate bill would have federalized congressional elections across the country, requiring voting changes such as automatic voter registration, protecting illegal immigrants from prosecution if they voted, registering minors to vote, requiring early voting, and establishing nationwide vote-by-mail without voter ID. The bill would also allow ballots to be counted ten days after Election Day.

