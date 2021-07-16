Louisiana lawmakers enter into a special session next week where they could override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ (D) veto of constitutional carry legislation.

Breitbart News reported Edwards’ veto on June 25, 2021.

The NRA responded to the veto by tweeting, “Your NRA is going to STAND and FIGHT back against this UNNECESSARY veto. Louisianans: Contact your Reps and Senator’s ASAP and make sure they support an override session and an override.”

Next week, legislators will hold that special session.

KNOE 8 News notes that Republicans are pushing to override Edwards’ “rejection of bills that would ban transgender girls from school sports and remove restrictions on concealed handguns.”

Constitutional carry currently exists in 21 states. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (NOTE: Texas constitutional carry does not take effect until September 1, 2021.)

