WATCH: Man Killed on Bicycle as Shootings Surge 29 Percent in NYC

AWR Hawkins

Police have released surveillance video showing a 21-year-old man on a bicycle being shot and killed outside a bodega Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The Daily Mail reports that the deceased man is Pierrot Simeon. He was shot three times by a gunman in a gray t-shirt who was standing outside the bodega when Simeon came into view.

The New York Daily News noted that Simeon had just “stepped out of his home to buy a drink at the neighborhood bodega” when he was shot.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Breitbart News reported that three teens were killed last week in NYC in what are believed to be gang-related hits as well. A 19-year-old was shot and killed, then a 13-year-old was allegedly killed in retaliation to the attack on the 19-year-old. A 16-year-old was then shot and killed, allegedly in response to the 13-year-old’s death.

The Daily Mail points out that shootings in NYC are up 29 percent compared to 2020.

New York has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a red flag law, among other gun controls.

