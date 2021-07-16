A federal judge in Texas has ruled that former President Obama violated federal statute when he unilaterally implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that has provided quasi-amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens since 2012.

On Friday, Judge Andrew Hanen ordered President Joe Biden’s administration to effectively shut down the DACA program by blocking the federal government from allowing new applicants, illegal aliens who have not previously been enrolled, onto the program’s rolls.

“DHS violated the [Administrative Procedure Act] with the creation DACA and its continued operation … the DACA Memorandum and the DACA program that it created are hereby vacated and remanded to DHS for further consideration, as requested,” Hanen writes.

“DHS … is hereby enjoined from approving any new DACA applications and granting the attendant status,” Hanen continues.

The ruling throws a wrench in the Biden administration’s plan to ramp up the DACA program by adding new applicants to the program’s rolls. For months, Biden and elected Democrats in Washington, D.C. have sought to pass an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens — most recently, by slipping it into a Senate Democrat budget that would only need majority support.

As of 2017, more than 2,100 DACA illegal aliens have been kicked off the program after having committed a crime or being found to have previously committed crimes.

The case is Texas v. United States, No. 1:18-cv-00068 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

