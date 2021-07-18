At Least 25 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 25 people were shot, three fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports the first shooting fatality occurred at 6:48 p.m. Friday, when a 26-year-old was fatally shot “in the 12000 block of South Union.”

The 26-year-old was “on the street” and someone inside a vehicle opened fire, shooting him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes the second shooting fatality occurred just before midnight Friday, when someone opened fire on four men “standing outside in the 700 block of North Lockwood Avenue.”

Three of the four men sustained injuries only, but a 29-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The third death occurred about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, following an argument “in the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street.”

The argument ended with a 31-year-old man being shot in the head and fatally wounded.

Breitbart News explained 29 people were shot Wednesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and two of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Chicago Tribune points out 364 people were shot and killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through July 7 2021.

