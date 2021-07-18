Watch Live: Breitbart’s Alex Marlow at TPUSA’s Student Action Summit

Amanda House

Breitbart News’ Editor in Chief Alex Marlow is speaking at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit 2021 on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

His remarks are slated to begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern. Students and young activists from across the country are in attendance for the four-day event, which kicked off Saturday evening.

Other Day 2 speakers include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former HUD Director Dr. Ben Carson, and Donald Trump Jr.

