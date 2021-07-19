In their effort to subvert democracy and the will of the people, a group of Texas Democrat lawmakers appears to have caused a coronavirus super-spreader event. What’s more, just hours after meeting with these anti-democracy Democrats, Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris was off to Walter Reed hospital for what the White House called a “routine doctor’s appointment.”

Uh, huh.

Five of these Texas Democrats — five! — who flew to Washington, DC, late last week (without masks) on a private jet — private! — have already tested positive.

It should be noted that everyone involved, Kamala and the Democrats, have been fully vaccinated. I’ll explain why that’s important in a bit.

The White House is doing its best to spin the debacle. They say Kamala’s wildly coincidental Walter Reed visit is a “routine doctor’s visit” but have not said if it was already on her schedule.

Of Kamala and the Texas Democrats, who fled their state to stop Texas from instituting laws to protect the integrity of elections, Kamala’s spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, said in a statement:

Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined that the vice president and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined.

Uh, huh.

So these entitled, spoiled Texas Democrat crybabies go AWOL from their sworn duty and fly to D.C. without masks (on a private jet!) for a round of corporate media boot-licking, end up super-spreading the China Flu amongst themselves, and meet with the vice president. Then the vice president visits Walter Reed…

It’s as though God’s sitting back smiling in a “Make America Great Again” hat.

On top of this being the debacle of all debacles, something no one’s talking about is how this debacle of all debacles will affect the White House’s already-failed crusade to increase vaccination rates.

You just know America’s vaccine holdouts are watching the debacle of debacles unfold and saying, “See, they’re all vaccinated, and they still got the China Flu.”

Let’s count the rakes these morons stepped on…

They fly in a private jet. They don’t wear masks on this private jet. Five catch the coronavirus. The VP goes to Walter Reed. What was supposed to be a corporate media bonanza about “brave” Democrats dropping everything to “protect democracy” turns into a mini-pandemic. Planet Un-Vaccinated is feeling pretty smug right now.

Real Americans must stay at their jobs, even if they don’t like what’s going on.

Real Americans lose their jobs if they don’t show up.

Real Americans can’t afford private jets.

Real Americans are forced to wear masks when they fly.

Honestly, how does 2022 not end up being a total wipeout for Democrats?

All the riots, inflation, elitist hypocrisy, allowing naked men in your daughter’s locker room, the Woketards, the economy, gas prices, burning cities, violent crime, gun-grabbing, new anti-science mask mandates… Who’d vote for these smug, incompetent, bigoted idiots?

Man, I can’t wait to vote.