The Convention of States Action and Trafalgar Group’s national survey found a majority of likely voters and almost half of Democrats don’t think Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to step into the presidential role should that become necessary.

The poll, conducted July 12 and 13, included surveying 1,000 likely voters in the 2022 midterm election. It revealed 63.6 percent of Americans don’t think Harris is ready for the top job and 43 percent of Democrats agree.

“Our last poll found that most Americans don’t believe Joe Biden is actually running the country, and today we’re learning voters think Kamala Harris’ tenure as Vice President has been a disaster, and she’s absolutely not ready to step in and take his place,” Mark Meckler, president of the political action organization said of the poll. “Washington, D.C., has never been more radically out of step with the will of the American people than right now.”

Other findings include:

● 31.6 percent of American voters are somewhat confident or very confident Kamala Harris is ready to be President, based on her performance as Vice President.

● 88.4 percent of Republican voters are not very confident or not confident at all Kamala Harris is ready to be President, based on her performance as Vice President.

The press release announcing the poll results said the Convention of States Action’s mission “is to restore a culture of self-governance in America and to curtail federal overreach.”

The organization want to use a limited Article V Convention in the Constitution to propose amendments that would limit the size and scope of the federal government, including a balanced budget and term limits for federal officials.

