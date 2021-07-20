Nolte: Marlow’s ‘Breaking the News’ Warned of Center for Countering Digital Hate’s Blacklists

In his New York Times bestseller, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow warned of the foreign-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which is now the very group actively seeking to blacklist 12 Facebook accounts with some 59 million followers.

In Breaking the News, Marlow laid out how the CCDH partnered with far-left NBC News and the far-left Soros-funded Center for American progress to blacklist ZeroHedge and The Federalist, two popular right-of-center sites.

In June, and with plenty of fake news assistance from NBC, the CCDH launched a campaign to have Google remove its ads from ZeroHedge and the Federalist. Since Google has a near-monopoly on online ads, this would have devastated both sites – which was the obvious goal of the CCDH and NBC News.

In his book, Marlow describes it this way:

Sometimes NBC’s activism gets a little more overt. In June 2020, NBC News reporter Adele-Momoko Fraser reported that ZeroHedge, a popular financial news blog with a libertarian political bent, and the Federalist, a moderate conservative opinion website that features pro-Trump content, would no longer be able to generate revenue from Google Ads. Fraser worked at the time for something called the “NBC News Verification Center” (even Orwell might have said that name is too on-the-nose).

It turns out the NBC was wrong (which is true for most NBC stories) that ZeroHedge and the Federalist were “no longer able to generate revenue from Google Ads.” After ZeroHedge deleted some comments, it was reinstated. The Federalist only received a warning.

Marlow continues:

The most stunning part of this saga wasn’t that a big establishment outlet had exaggerated claims in a negative story about smaller right-of-center outlets; it was that the reporter thanked far-left activists for “collaborating” on it. Fraser tweeted upon publication of the mostly fake news article, “Thanks to @SFFakeNews and @CCDHate for their hard work and collaboration!” @SFFakeNews is the handle for a project called Stop Funding Fake News (ironic!) by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate). Stop Funding Fake News is a card-carrying member of the conspiratorial far left. For example, they’ve suggested that brands like Ford and Microsoft “fund racism.” 94 Stop Funding Fake News, a British advocacy group, smears Breitbart on its website and openly advocates that we should be “defunded.”

So what you had was a foreign-based, far-left activist group working with a billion-dollar corporate media outlet to blacklist and destroy a couple of right-of-center news outlets based only on guilt-by-association in their respective comment sections.

Well, as it turns out, the CCDH was only warming up.

The CCDH just ramped up its blacklisting campaign with an actual blacklist.

This week, the CCDH released a 71(!) page report (I don’t link fake news) that includes a literal blacklist of 12 accounts it wants to see removed from Facebook. According to the report, these 12 accounts – the CCDH labeled them the “disinformation dozen” — enjoy some 59 million followers.

And how influential is the fascist and foreign-based CCDH? Well, influential enough His Fraudulency Joe Biden spoke at length about the CCDH report while speaking with reporters Monday :

One, I had just read that on the Facebook — Facebook pointed out, it was pointed out that Facebook, of all the misinformation, sixty percent of the misinformation came from twelve individuals. That’s what the article said. So I was asked that question about, what do I think is happening? Facebook isn’t killing people; these twelve people are out there, giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It’s killing people. It’s bad information, My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally, that somehow I’m saying Facebook is killing people, that they would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine.

See how this works?

This foreign-based, far-left, fascist group of blacklisters hides behind “objectivity” and targets 12 influential Facebook accounts for annihilation; and the president of the United States, who desperately needs scapegoats to not only explain away his failed vaccination crusade but also his own high-profile role in sowing doubt about the vaccine, uses the bully pulpit to call attention to the report — which, in turn, puts pressure on Facebook to blacklist these accounts.

The question now is, will Facebook ever learn?

This is the same Facebook, after all, that blacklisted all talk of the “lab leak theory,” when, as it turns out, there is plenty of evidence to support that theory.

You know, even during the McCarthy era, no president ever jumped on board these blacklisting campaigns. Neither Truman (a Democrat) nor Eisenhower (a Republican) wanted anything to do with something so un-American and fascist.

But look at Joe Biden — a true blue through-and-through McCarthyite seeking to blacklist dissenting voices.

History will not remember him or this vile CCDH kindly.