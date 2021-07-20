Police: Illegal Alien Faked Being Kidnapped, Raped to Secure U Visa

An illegal alien in the sanctuary state of California allegedly faked being kidnapped and raped in order to secure a U visa, a program allowing foreign nationals to stay in the United States if they claim to have been a crime victim.

Alma Duran, a 52-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with falsifying crimes after she allegedly admitted to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that she actually had not been kidnapped, drugged, and raped as she previously claimed.

In March, Duran told police that a man had kidnapped and drugged her before raping her and leaving her stranded, naked, on the side of a highway. At the time of her reported kidnapping, police found that she had been on the phone with Luis Guerrero, with whom she has had an affair over the last five years.

Police say Guerrero was convinced by Duran to help her fake the kidnapping and rape so that she should secure a U visa and eventually a green card that would make her eligible for naturalized American citizenship in five years.

After police grilled Guerrero about the incident, Duran allegedly admitted that she had faked the entirety of the reported kidnapping and rape to obtain a U visa.

Thanks to California’s expansive sanctuary state policy, where illegal aliens are shielded from arrest and deportation by federal immigration officials, Duran was able to get a $1,000 bond and has already bailed out of the Marion County Jail.

In 2019, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) detailed potential widespread abuse of the U visa program spurred by a provision in the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) in which more than 2,200 cases of potential fraud by foreign nationals have been detected since 2013, Breitbart News reported.

In Fiscal Year 2014, there were fewer than 200 cases of potential fraud in the U visa program. By Fiscal Year 2019, the number of potential fraud cases had increased to more than 800 — a 305 percent jump in six years.

