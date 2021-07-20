Rochester’s Democrat Mayor Lovely Warren to be Arraigned on Weapons Charges

Lovely Warren
AWR Hawkins

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren (D) will be arraigned on weapons charges Wednesday morning.

WHEC reports Warren and her husband “have been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, which is a Class E felony.”

They also face “two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling.”

The Monroe County District Attorney indicates the Warren home was searched by New York State Police on May 19 and officers discovered a “Standard Manufacturing STD-15 rifle and a Kal-Tec P-40 pistol.” Neither weapon was registered to Warren or her husband.

Additionally, Warren and her husband face charges of “endangering the welfare of a child” because a 10-year-old child was found in the home alone when officers arrived.

13WHAM points out Warren has used the fight against “illegal weapons…as a platform” during her time in office.

In April 2016 she said, “The increase of illegal guns on our streets, combined with the willingness to use them, has shown itself to be a deadly recipe.”

RochesterFirst notes Warren lost a primary race on June 22, 2021, therefore her term as mayor ends at the end of this year.

