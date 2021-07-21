Alleged Chicago Home Intruder Accidentally Shoots, Kills Accomplice

An home intruder in Chicago’s Jeffrey Manor neighborhood is alleged to have accidentally shot and killed his accomplice Tuesday night a little after 11 p.m.

ABC 7 reports a 49-year-old resident heard noises in the house and, upon investigating, discovered two allegedly masked and armed intruders in the home.

The resident called out for help and two other men–a 24-year-old and a 25-year-old–came running and a physical struggle ensued.

One of the alleged intruder’s guns discharged during the struggle, shooting the other alleged intruder in the chest.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes the 25-year-old man who had come to the resident’s aid was also shot, but his wounds were not life-threatening.

The second alleged intruder fled the scene.

