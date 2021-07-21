Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “admitted the obvious” after she rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s five Republican recommendations for the select January 6 committee.

“Speaker Pelosi just admitted the obvious, that the January 6th Select Committee is nothing more than a partisan political charade,” Jordan wrote in a tweet, including an article detailing her rejection.

Speaker Pelosi just admitted the obvious, that the January 6th Select Committee is nothing more than a partisan political charade. https://t.co/wGRO9fV2kt — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 21, 2021

Along with Jordan, Pelosi also rejected McCarthy’s recommendation of Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement. “I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation.”

“I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members,” she added.

According to Pelosi, the rejections were made out of “respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members.”

Earlier this month, Pelosi appointed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, to the select committee. Cheney is one of twelve Republican representatives who voted to impeach Trump twice.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.