Nolte: Joe ‘McCarthy’ Biden Chooses Partisan Scapegoating over Boosting Vaccination Rates

An objective look at His Fraudulency Joe “McCarthy” Biden’s approach to the unvaccinated proves he has no desire to improve vaccination rates.

Some 80 to 100 million American adults remain unvaccinated, and the White House treats each and every one like they’re part of Qanon. This is counter-productive and the White House knows it.

Biden’s summer vaccination crusade proved to be a spectacular failure, and now the White House and its corporate media allies have launched a second crusade: blame this failure on Fox News, Trump voters, and “misinformation” coming from the political right.

The goal is two-fold: 1) Scapegoat the right for the pandemic, and 2) use the McCarthyism Card to silence and blacklist the right on social media, etc.

While it’s true more Democrats than Republicans are vaccinated, it’s also true (according to the CDC) that 47 percent of whites are vaccinated, compared to just 34 percent of blacks and 39 percent of Hispanics.

In other words, a full 66 percent of blacks and 61 percent of Hispanics remain unvaccinated, so we’re talking about tens and tens of millions of people. Tucker Carlson might be the top name in cable news, but he does not attract tens of millions of viewers.

Likewise, Fox News does not have tens of millions of viewers, and Qanon does not have tens of millions of followers. And yet, the White House and its corporate media still attack all the unvaccinated in a one-size-fits-all approach as a bunch of Fox News-addicted, Qanon lunatics swayed by Facebook’s “fake news.”

What any fair-minded person sees here is not a sincere a desire to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, but a president who — just like Adolph Hitler did with the Jews — is seizing on tragedy to exploit it, to scapegoat his political enemies, to blame them for all the problems in the world, in this case, a deadly pandemic.

This is monstrous behavior, and if you are sincere about wanting to boost vaccination rates, a proven way to ensure it backfires. Antagonizing Americans never works, and you’re not reaching the vast majority of the unvaccinated who are not Fox News-addicted, Qanon lunatics swayed by Facebook’s “fake news.”

Ah, but if you’re an incompetent president moving into midterm elections with a failed legislative agenda, record-high inflation, exploding energy prices, a border policy that imports coronavirus, a failed vaccination program, booming violent crimes rates, and collapsing approval ratings, this approach makes perfect sense.

Blaming your political enemies for low vaccination rates also helps if you – you Joe Biden – want the public to forget that you – you Joe Biden — are the one who spent months going full Qanon with a campaign to undermine confidence in the “Trump vaccine.”

There’s only one U.S. president who repeatedly warned people not to trust the coronavirus vaccine, and that was Joe “McCarthy” Biden.

Here’s another thought… Why is that fucking serial liar Dr. Anthony Fauci, an admitted and confessed fabulist who almost certainly lied to congress, still the administration’s face of the China Flu? Confidence in him among the unvaccinated, the very people you want to reach, sits at right around zero.

Here’s an idea… Why not ask Donald Trump to do a PSA?

Why not pay the unvaccinated, say, $2500 to get vaccinated?

Why not run ads that point to how effective the vaccine’s been?

Why not put an end to vaccinated White House officials running around in masks?

Why not put an end to all federal mask mandates to show that vaccines are the road to normalcy?

So no, what Biden’s doing is not about convincing the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. It’s about a failed president willing to sink to Hitler-like depths to hold onto power.