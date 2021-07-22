U.S. Bishops Launch Campaign Urging Congress to Protect the Unborn

The U.S. Bishops’ Office of Pro-Life Activities launched a campaign Thursday to lobby members of Congress to reject taxpayer-funding for abortions.

“Make a phone call to save a life” is a call to action to pro-life citizens to “make Congressional phones ring off the hook!” as votes on key appropriations bills reach the House floor.

“Last week, the House Committee on Appropriations voted to push through four of the most extreme pro-abortion bills EVER,” states an email from the USCCB. “The full House is expected to begin voting on these bills next week.”

The four bills would eliminate longstanding, bipartisan policies that provide protections against forced financing of abortions.

Specifically, if the bills pass, taxpayers will no longer be protected “from having to pay for elective abortions, both here and overseas,” the letter observes.

For their part, health care providers could be forced “to perform abortions or refer for abortions against their beliefs” and employers and insurance companies will no longer be defended “from being forced to pay for abortion.”

The letter ends with an appeal to right-thinking Americans to make their voices heard in defense of the unborn.

“Don’t let our government make you pay for, or participate in, the taking of innocent human life,” it states.

On its website, the Bishops’ Office of Pro-Life Activities offers a mission statement affirming the intrinsic value of all human life as well as its right to full protection under the law.

“We proclaim that human life is a precious gift from God; that each person who receives this gift has responsibilities toward God, self and others,” it declares, “and that society, through its laws and social institutions, must protect and nurture human life at every stage of its existence.”

