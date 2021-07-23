13 Shot Thursday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Thursday across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Fox 32 Chicago reports the one fatality occurred in a Family Dollar store in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. The victim, a 31-year-man, was inside the store when someone entered shortly before 1 p.m. and shot him multiple times in the head.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes there were 12 other shooting victims on Thursday, all of whom survived their attacks.

Nearly 30 were shot in Chicago on Wednesday, including one fatality, which was a 14-year-old boy.

The gun violence continues a sad trend that has dominated in the city this month as before:

The boy was one of five individuals shot in Chicago’s Northlawn neighborhood just after 6 p.m. The four other individuals were all hospitalized for their injuries.

The violent Wednesday and Thursday came just days after 56 people were shot, 11 of them fatally, during the past weekend.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that Chicago had surpassed 2,020 shooting victims for the year by July 7.

