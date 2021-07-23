Poll: Donald Trump More Popular with U.S. Voters than Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump is more popular with U.S. voters than President Joe Biden, according to a Rasmussen poll released on Friday.

Fifty-one percent of voters have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of Biden compared to 52 percent who have a somewhat favorable opinion of Trump. More people have an unfavorable view of Biden (48 percent) than Trump (46 percent).

However, former President Barrack Obama is more popular with voters than both Biden and Trump. Fifty-five percent of voters view Obama favorably, and only 26 percent have a very unfavorable opinion of him.

“Comparing voter opinions of Biden and his two predecessors across demographic categories, the current president suffers from more intense disapproval by Republicans, and doesn’t have the kind of strong support from black voters that benefitted Obama,” according to the poll report.

The report continued:

57 percent of black voters have Very Favorable opinion of Obama, only 45 percent of black voters have a Very Favorable of Biden. Perhaps more significantly, the percentage of black voters who have a Very Unfavorable view of Biden (19 percent) is more than twice as large as the number of black voters whose opinion of Obama is Very Unfavorable (9 percent).

Party affiliation is the most significant factor in opinions of Biden and his two immediate predecessors. Overall, 83 percent of Democrats view Biden favorably, as do 20 percent of Republicans and 47 percent of unaffiliated voters. Eighty-four percent of Republicans have a favorable opinion of Trump, as do 27 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of unaffiliated voters.

Obama received favorable ratings from 83 percent of Democrats, 27 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of unaffiliated voters.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted on July 21-22, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.