Former President Donald Trump warned of encroaching communism in the U.S. during a speech on Saturday.

“What’s happening to our country has sadly happened to many others. We are at the beginning of a communist system,” Trump said while speaking in Arizona at Turning Point Action. “Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans, and it’s happening. And I said it was going to happen.”

Trump said leftists are ushering in communism by dismantling the rule of law, censoring speech, taking over the free press, and imprisoning political opponents.

“Look at what I’ve been through for years — and of course [they] hold fake phony elections,” he concluded.

This is not the first time Trump has alerted the public to the insidious spread of Marxism in America. Last week on the Michael Savage Show, he “blasted the media Tuesday for their ‘collusive’ relationship with President Joe Biden and the Democrats,” Breitbart News reported.

Trump noted on Tuesday that, during the 2020 election, corporate media outlets declared certain subjects off-limits.

“It’s collusive. Nobody’s seen anything like it,” Trump continued, referring to the media’s flattering coverage of the Biden’s administration in contrast with their uncharitable analysis of his own.

“That is the beginning of communism,” he said. “That really is, literally … communism.”

He warned of communism in April 2021, as well, after Facebook removed his interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

“That’s a Communist country,” Trump said, according to the U.S. Sun. “You’d fight – now there is no fight. They take it down.”

Before the 2020 election, he also called now-Vice President Kamala Harris a “monster” and a “communist” who would quickly seize power if Joe Biden was elected president.