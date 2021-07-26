ABC News is running a weeklong special which examines the crime waves engulfing Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New York.

Although the information is presented as national problem, the title is “One Nation Under Fire,” ABC News’ coverage began by mentioning shootings that occurred in Milwaukee during the celebration resulting from the Milwaukee Bucks wining the NBA finals.

Milwaukee is a Democrat-run city as are a host of others that are featured as exemplars requiring new, harsh gun control restrictions.

The evidence suggests otherwise:

ABC News noted they “dug” down and discovered “violence occurs disproportionately in poorer, urban areas — from Los Angeles to Chicago to New York City.”

Moreover, in looking at the gun violence that occurred around the nation last week, they noted “Illinois…topped the list for most people wounded from firearms at 124.”

Democrat Lori Lightfoot's Chicago has some of the toughest gun control laws in the land. And yet… https://t.co/It0LoDUXaW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 23, 2021

Chicago is located in Illinois, and Breitbart News reported 13 were shot Thursday of last week in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and nearly 30 people were shot on Wednesday.

ABC News also noted in Philadelphia, “the gun-related death toll has already surpassed 300 this year.” Philadelphia is another Democrat-run city.

ABC News also covered an accidental shooting “in a dark church parking lot in Utah” on the night of July 17/18. This and similar mentions of isolated incidents allowed them to talk of gun violence without isolating the Democrat-run cities.

