Kevin McCarthy Designates Cheney and Kinzinger ‘Pelosi Republicans’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday labeled Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) “Pelosi Republicans.”

McCarthy labeled the Republicans with the new description when he was asked by a Daily Mail reporter if Cheney and Kinzinger will face consequences for serving on the partisan January 6 “Crucifix Committee.”

“We’ll see,” McCarthy said, noting that he “couldn’t tell you” the last time he spoke with the two Pelosi Republicans.

The comments come as Kinzinger said Sunday after accepting Pelosi’s appointment to the “Crucifix Committee” that “lies and conspiracies” have threatened “our self-governance.”

“For months we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance,” Kinzinger said in a statement.

Cheney, who has been frustrated with the GOP’s transition to a worker’s based party, told reporters Wednesday before backtracking that she agrees with Pelosi’s decision blocking Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) picks, from the committee assignment.

McCarthy, in the end, pulled all Republicans from the committee for Pelosi’s “unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6.”

Unless Pelosi “seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” he said.

On June 30, Cheney and Kinzinger were the only two to break Republican ranks to help Pelosi pass her select committee to give her all access to “investigate” what happened on January 6. Lawmakers voted to pass the legislation on the near party-line vote, 222-190.