Seventy percent of Wyoming Republican primary voters have a negative view of controversial Never Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News on Monday.

Club for Growth Action released a poll, which found that 70 percent of Wyoming GOP primary voters view her negatively, only 26 percent viewing her in a positive light. This marks a five percent increase in Wyoming primary voters’ negative view of the Never Trump Republican. Cheney has a 44 percent net negative favorability among Wyoming Republicans.

David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth Action, said Cheney’s constituents do not want a representative who stands with President Joe Biden and the establishment media.

“Rep. Cheney has made it very clear that she stands firmly with President Biden and Speaker Pelosi, and while this may please CNN and MSNBC viewers, it’s not what her voters want, which is why there’s so much pressure for a primary challenge,” McIntosh told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement.

The poll arises as former President Donald Trump has called for Wyoming conservatives to primary the controversial Wyoming Republican. Cheney has frequently criticized Trump’s America First agenda and was even ousted by House Republicans as the House Republican Conference chair for creating controversy in the House GOP Conference. Several Republicans have charged that Cheney has sown discord in the conference, which until her ouster made it harder to focus on retaking the House majority during the 2022 midterm elections.

The Club for Growth Action poll found that there is a strong Republican appetite to replace Cheney as their at-large congresswoman.

Fifty-three percent of Wyoming primary voters would replace Cheney regardless of who her opponent is, 27 percent would consider another candidate, and just 17 percent would remain committed to voting for Cheney.

Another poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, the polling firm for Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, found that Cheney is the most unpopular Republican in the country. Her unfavorability is net negative 43 percent, compared to Donald Trump Jr.’s 55 percent positive rating.

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll on behalf of Club for Growth PAC by polling 409 likely Wyoming Republican primary voters from July 22 to 22. The margin of error for the poll is 4.9 percent with a 95 percent confidence level.

