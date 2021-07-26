The vast majority of likely voters are concerned by China’s influence on the U.S. government, media, and culture, a July Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found.

According to the survey, 81 percent of likely general election voters are concerned over China’s influence on key institutions in the U.S. — government, media, and culture, specifically. Of the 81 percent who expressed concern, 50.8 percent are “very concerned,” 18.7 percent are “somewhat concerned,” and 11.5 percent are “concerned.” Less than one-fifth, 18.9 percent, said they are “not concerned” by China’s influence.

Concern over China’s influence transcends typical party divisions, as 71.4 percent of Democrats have expressed some level of concern, as well as 92.2 percent of Republicans and 79.4 percent of independent voters. Democrats are the most likely, however, to show lesser concern, as over one-quarter, 28.6 percent, said they are “not concerned.”

The survey, taken July 12-13, 2021, among 1,089 respondents, has a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percent.

Last month, a Republican House Intelligence Committee investigation found China’s influence deepening across corporate America, infiltrating the entertainment, finance, sports, technology, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, agricultural, and financial sectors.

The investigation has determined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — via its control over Chinese business firms — is manipulating and coercing U.S. businesses into sharing key technologies with China and helping Beijing acquire sensitive intellectual property, which benefits China-based firms at the expense of U.S. industry. It has also found Chinese officials are giving guidance and direction to U.S. businesses to influence their business operations, investment strategy, and strategic directions to the benefit of China. And it found China employs a wide range of initiatives to influence and shape events and public opinion to undermine U.S. national and economic security.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer has also spoken at great length on China’s influence on the U.S. government, particularly after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was re-appointed to his position on the House Intelligence Committee despite reports of having a close relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang.

If you’re going to have a competition with the United States, why not try to effectively decapitate part of the leadership by co-opting them? You can co-opt them in the old-fashioned Cold War ways of, you know, sexual honey traps, so to speak; you can also do it by giving sweetheart commercial deals by enriching their families, and China has more money to do that than the Soviet Union ever did. And so, this is a massive problem. We can challenge, and we can stay ahead of China. We can even work to potentially reform China, but it’s going to take leadership and tough decisions, and there are a lot of people in Washington who don’t want to make those tough decisions because they’re making a lot of money by being cozy with Beijing.

President Biden has continued to face criticism for his alleged ties to China as well.

As Schweizer explained, Biden’s scandal-plagued son traveled with his father, who was the vice president, aboard Air Force Two as the official met with Chinese officials.

Days later, Hunter’s investment firm scored a billion-dollar deal with the Chinese government.

“Ten days after they return to Washington, his small boutique investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, gets a $1 billion deal. That’s $1 billion with a ‘B,’ later expanded to $1.5 billion. And that deal is with the Chinese government. It’s a deal that nobody else has in China,” Schweizer said. “Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, nobody.”