Joe Biden's CDC Mask Announcement Overshadows Nancy Pelosi's January 6 Commission Launch

Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stepped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 Commission launch Tuesday with a scheduled mask recommendation announcement.

Twitter was buzzing Tuesday morning with clips from Democrat and Republican messaging in an attempt to frame the commission debate on the morning of the first committee hearing.

“It’s clear at this point that Nancy Pelosi has cherry-picked the members to serve on this committee. She has pre-written a narrative. Only members who will stick to her talking points are allowed to serve on this committee,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID) stated during a press conference before the committee hearing began:

But shortly after 10:00 a.m., just after the hearing commenced, the New York Times broke the story the CDC will hand down new mask recommendations for vaccinated individuals, including children K-12.

Twitter then altered course from the committee hearing and focused on Biden’s capitulation to the CDC’s mask recommendations. It should be noted the mask recommendations are not mandates.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told CNN Americans should follow the recommendations:

Cierra Brown Hinton tweeted, “#whitesupremacystrikesagain.”:

Nick Valencia directed peoples’ attention to the CDC’s press conference starting at 3:00 p.m.:

Tal Kopan tweeted that adding another layer of protection is a no-brainer:

