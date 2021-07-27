Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday lectured fellow Republican lawmakers at the opening of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, urging them to remember “our children are watching.”

“I pray that we all remember our children are watching. As we carry out this solemn and sacred duty entrusted to us, our children will know who stood for truth and they will inherit the nation we hand to them: a republic, if we can keep it,” Cheney said.

Cheney is one of two Republicans hand-selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to serve on the committee. The other is Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). Both lawmakers voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6 breach of the Capitol building.

House Republican leadership at first defended Cheney for her vote, but then stripped her of her position as the GOP conference chair after she continued to vocally attack Trump and fellow Republicans who supported him.

Cheney, who has become somewhat of a pariah in the GOP, continued to lecture her fellow Republicans at the hearing.

“No member of Congress should now attempt to defend the indefensible, obstruct this investigation or whitewash what happened that day,” she said. “We must act with honor and duty and in the interest of our nation.”

She called for subpoenas to be issued and enforced “promptly.”

“We must get to the objective truth. We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts,” she said. “Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, one of the architects of the almost decade-long Iraq War that saw the deaths of more than 4,000 service members.

