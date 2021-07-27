Hunter Biden is reportedly launching his art career from a 3,000 square foot, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Malibu, California.

The house was reportedly worth $3.34 million in 2019 or $20,000 per month in rent.

“The house is crawling with Secret Service agents. One neighbor tells us, someone from the Secret Service approached him a few days back and asked if he’d be willing to rent out his house to them for a year. He politely declined,” TMZ reported Tuesday.

Hunter recently struck a deal with art dealer Georges Bergès to sell his art to “anonymous” investors for up to $500,000.

Bergès has strong connections with China, which, incidentally, occurred around the time when President Joe Biden’s son consummated deals with Chinese officials and made tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma in 2014.

“My plan is to be the lead guy in China; the lead collector and art dealer discovering and nurturing talent from that region,” Bergès stated in 2015. “I plan to find and discover and bring to the rest of the world those I consider China’s next generation of modern artists.”