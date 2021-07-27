Hundreds of bars in the San Francisco area will begin requiring either proof of vaccination or negative Chinese coronavirus tests from customers who would like to sit inside, according to a statement from the industry group on Monday.

San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance said the measure would go into effect on Thursday. This was motivated by the recent increase in coronavirus cases amongst fully vaccinated industry workers. Patrons will be required to show vaccination status or a test result showing they are negative within 72 hours to head indoors.

However, patrons who would remain sitting outside do not have to show anything. “We believe we are obligated to protect our workers and their families and to offer safe space for customers to relax and socialize,” the statement said.

The bar owner alliance represents more than 500 bars in the area. According to KNTV, the group said they polled their members before the announcement. The group’s president, Ben Blieman, said 85 percent of bar owners in the city are in favor of requiring proof of vaccination for indoor customers.

The bars themselves decide the best way to implement the new rules, the alliance said.

NBC News reported, “Nearly three-quarters of San Francisco is fully inoculated, and Mayor London Breed said last week that of the 1,800 people who have been hospitalized with the disease since December, only six had been vaccinated.”

Breed had also praised the announcement by saying it was a responsible decision that will, in the end, help employees and customers be protected.

Another announcement from Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom followed saying the state will impose a vaccine mandate on state employees and healthcare workers, requiring they show proof of vaccination or submit to regular tests.

“Unvaccinated workers will be subject to at least weekly COVID-19 testing and will be required to wear appropriate PPE,” Newsom said in a statement.