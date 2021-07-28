Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that any infrastructure package must contain large scale environmental policies.

“I will not pass an infrastructure package that does not reduce carbon pollution at a scale commensurate with the urgency of the climate crisis we face,” Schumer said about President Joe Biden’s Trojan horse $3.5 trillion initiative.

“We’re united in taking on the climate crisis as we move forward,” Schumer continued. “The Senate will make out largest investments to tackle the climate crisis and environmental justice, ever.”

Majority Leader @SenSchumer: “I will not pass an infrastructure package that does not reduce carbon pollution at a scale commensurate with the urgency of the climate crisis we face.” pic.twitter.com/qg5peJoSGL — The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2021

Schumer’s trillion dollar spending proposals stand alongside a Moody’s report he released July 21 that argues spending trillions will “ease inflation pres­sures.”

The report claims inflation worries are “overdone,” because “much of the additional fiscal support… is designed to lift the economy’s longer-term growth potential and ease inflation pres­sures.”

Schumer is pushing the Moody’s report while the Producer Price Index rose 7.3 percent in June from 12 months earlier, the largest demand since 12-month data was first introduced in 2010. In comparison to May, the index rose one percent. On average during the pre-pandemic Trump administration, the index rose by around 0.2 percent per month.

A Wednesday poll, meanwhile, reveals the majority of registered voters hold Biden responsible for the inflation surge. Fifty-nine percent of “registered voters hold Biden’s economic policies responsible for rise in inflation in the United States, compared with 53% who point to Americans’ return to pre-pandemic behaviors,” the poll found.

The Democrats expensive package is set to be become public in August, after self-designated Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has completed writing it.