Far-Left Rashida Tlaib Goes After Kyrsten Sinema on ‘Infrastructure’ Bill

Far-left radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) went after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for, as of now, killing the infrastructure deal.

In a tweet, Tlaib said it is time for the Biden “White House to play hardball,” as Tlaib looks to make Sinema the scapegoat if Republicans win the White House in the next presidential election because the Arizona sentor is looking to kill the partisan infrastructure deal along with their reconciliation package.

“Time for the White House to play hardball,” Tlaib tweeted. “We didn’t elect Sinema as President and we won’t let her obstruction put a Republican in the Oval Office in 2024. It’s the reconciliation bill or GOP controlling every level of government again, period.”

Tlaib said this in response to another tweet saying Sinema does not support the $3.5 trillion partisan infrastructure bill from the Democrats. The tweeted noted, “House Democrats aren’t going to go along with a bipartisan deal that comes at the exclusion of the reconciliation bill.”

In a written statement given to the Arizona Republic, the senator said she does not support the cost of the bill at $3.5 trillion. She added, “In the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead.”

Currently, the Senate is split 50-50. However, the Senate can break a tie with a vote from Vice President Kamla Harris, a Democrat. A Punchbowl News reporter clarified that Sinema would vote in order to begin the process on a $3.5 trillion plan. Still, she will undoubtedly not vote to support the left’s trojan horse reconciliation package at $3.5 trillion.

The reporter noted that the $3.5 trillion was a compromise for the far-left side of their party since members like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wanted a package that was in the range of six to ten trillion dollars.