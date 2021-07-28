Report: Jared Kushner Done With Politics

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is done with politics for the “foreseeable future,” according to a report from Reuters.

The report cited “sources familiar” with Kushner’s plan, noting he planned to launch an investment firm, rather than pursue a political future.

Kushner’s plans may prevent him from participating in his father-in-law’s political future, as the former president is weighing another run for president in 2024.

The news marks a shift from reports in April citing Kushner and Ivanka Trump as “informal advisers” to the America First Policy Institution, a new nonprofit group promoting the policies of President Donald Trump, suggesting the couple wanted to remain politically relevant.

As part of his investment plans, Kushner wants to open an office in Israel, in order to pursue economic investments with other global entities, Reuters reported.

It will also capitalize on his experience negotiating peace deals between Israel and Middle Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Kushner’s decision may indicate that his wife Ivanka Trump also has no immediate plans for a political career.

Ivanka Trump ruled out a primary challenge of Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022 after moving to Florida, choosing instead to endorse the senator in February.

Kushner plans to publish his White House memoirs about his time working for President Trump in 2022.