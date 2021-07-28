Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) demanded to know in an impassioned speech on the House floor Wednesday if vaccines are effective after the House reinstated new masking protocols.

“I can’t execute my constitutional duty unless I wear a mask. Which is it? Vaccines or masks? Do the vaccines work or not? Do the masks work or don’t work? I’d like to know which it is,” Roy demanded.

“I’d like Dr. Fauci to come down and answer a single question about natural immunity,” Roy continued. “You have been infected with the virus, do you have immunity? Or are they going to go around poking people saying you must take a vaccine?”

“‘Sorry, the vaccine doesn’t work, you must wear a mask,” Roy sarcastically put words in Democrats’ mouths. “This institution is a sham. We should adjourn and shut this place [House] down.”

“We are absolutely sick and tired of it,” Roy roared. “So are the American people. This sham of an institution is doing nothing for the American people. Nothing for the betterment of the people that send their representatives here.”

“I just met this morning with an organization that tries to take care of people from human trafficking and met with an elected official from Mexico,” Roy continued, “While cartels are raping and pillaging and killing, we have people infected with COVID coming through our southern border into Texas and you all put masks up, masks up front here, here on the people’s House?”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enacted fines for House members who do not wear a mask on the House floor in which Roy was fined $2,500.

Watch RNC War Room video:

The new mask protocols in the House are a consequence of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversing course from May, recommending mask measures, even for the vaccinated.

The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Director said Tuesday unvaccinated individuals, not the CDC, for reinstating mask guidance. The reversed mask guidance “could have been avoided” if more Americans had become vaccinated, the Director claimed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that “If you want to end all of this, this back-and-forth, let’s get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated. And all of this will go away.”

Republicans seen defying the House floor mask mandate, sorted by punishment they face: $2,500 fine: Greene, Massie, Roy, Van Duyne, Norman $500 fine: Boebert, Miller, Good, Gohmert Warning: Biggs, Owens, Gaetz, Fallon, Clyde, Tiffany, Blake Moore, Rosendale, Weber, Mooney — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 28, 2021

When the White House was questioned Tuesday as to why vaccinated individuals must wear face coverings, press secretary Jen Psaki said the recommendations were due to the “transmissibility of the virus.”

“Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination, based on data, that that is a way to make sure they’re protected, their loved ones are protected,” she stated. “That’s an extra step given the transmissibility of the virus.”

It should be noted the CDC’s new recommendation is just that, not a mandate.