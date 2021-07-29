Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) followed the Biden administration’s surrender and issued an executive order requiring people to wear masks in indoor spaces in the city with limited exceptions.

“All portions of the City are located in an area which the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has classified COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] transmission as ‘high’ or ‘substantial,'” Bottoms’ executive order reads, outlining the rules requiring all individuals over the age of ten to wear masks when in public places in Atlanta. Exceptions include personal vehicles and residential properties. The order outlines medical and religious exemptions as well.

Individuals who violate the order and refuse to comply after receiving a warning may be “subject to a civil penalty of not more than $25.00 on the first offense and not more than $50.00 on the second and any subsequent offenses,” per the order.

Bottoms defended the mandate, citing a supposed consensus among public health experts.

“Public health experts overwhelmingly agree, and data has proved, that wearing a face-covering helps slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Bottoms said. “As COVID-19 rates increase, we must remain vigilant, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines and other measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” she added.

The order follows the CDC’s updated guidance requiring fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors “in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.” The Biden administration has been unable to explain how the updated guidance does not undermine their narrative, as they have been telling the American people for months that vaccines are the primary way for Americans to ditch the mask and return to an era of pre-pandemic normalcy.