Bronx Shootings Rise 56 Percent in 2021 Under Mayor de Blasio

Bronx shootings are up 56 percent in 2021 under New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYC PBA) tweeted that Bronx shootings are up 56 percent over where they were in 2020, and they are up 142 percent compared to where they were in 2019.

The number of shooting victims in the Bronx is up 51 percent compared to 2020.

NYC PBA also pointed out shootings in Manhattan North are up 39 percent over where they were last year. Shootings in Manhattan North are up 105 percent compared to 2019.

Moreover, the number of shooting victims in Manhattan North is up 19 percent compared to 2020.

New York has the gun controls which the Biden Administration and other Democrats at the federal level are pushing for the entire country. Those controls include a red flag law, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, firearm registration requirements, and ammunition registration.

