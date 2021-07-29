VIDEO: Citizens Join Back the Blue Rally with Fallen Officer’s Widow

Community members gathered for a Back the Blue rally and patio party Wednesday evening in Decatur, Illinois.

The event featured Amber Oberheim, who is the widow of fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, and Amber’s foundation Peacemaker Project 703, WAND reported.

The rally and party were held at Decatur Civic Center and video footage showed people gathered outside the building:

SUPPORTING POLICE: Back the Blue Illinois and Peacemaker Project 703 held a rally and patio party tonight in Decatur. MORE: https://bit.ly/3l9c7fd Posted by WAND News on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

“Amber created the Peacemaker Project 703 foundation after her husband was killed in May. Its goal is to proactively support law enforcement and their families through community outreach, reform and education,” the WAND article read.

Oberheim was shot and killed while responding to a call about a “domestic disturbance,” according to Breitbart News.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I announce Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, badge number 703, passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” police chief Anthony Cobb said in a statement at the time.

“Officer Oberheim was struck by gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance. His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed,” Cobb added.

Back the Blue Illinois also joined the rally on Wednesday and shared a video and photo of the event:

Party on the Patio 💙Back The Blue Rally Decatur Civic Center , Peacemaker Project 703, Back The Blue Illinois all working together. Decatur, Illinois 7pm-pm Posted by Back The Blue Illinois on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

“Police Officers families are hero’s, they to make sacrifices and have to live with the split second decisions Officers make or people do to the officers safety that families can be forever changed,” the group’s Facebook post read:

Last night in Decatur, Illinois it was an honor to meet each family member of Fallen / Hero Officer Chris Oberheim’s… Posted by Back The Blue Illinois on Thursday, July 29, 2021