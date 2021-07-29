Exclusive — Dr. James Lindsay: Goal of CRT Is to Set Up ‘Dictatorship of the Anti-Racists’

Author and mathematician Dr. James Lindsay told Breitbart News the goal of Critical Race Theory is to set up a “dictatorship of the anti-racists” in the same way Karl Marx wanted to set up a dictatorship of the proletariat.

Lindsay spoke to Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow last weekend at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, where he defined Critical Race Theory as “the belief that systemic racism was created by white people to be the fundamental organizing principle of society.”

“In other words,” Lindsay continued, “they think about race and racism the same way that the Marxists thought about capitalism — [that] it’s the fundamental superstructure that organizes all of society.”

“And everything has to be thought about on those terms, everything has to be thought about in terms of the power dynamics generated by race and racism, just the same way that Marx thought about the power dynamics created by the bourgeoisie and capitalism,” he added

“White people or ‘whiteness’ becomes the mark of the bourgeoisie, it’s exactly the same ideology,” Lindsay explained of Critical Race Theory.

Lindsay is also a cultural critic, and co-author of the book, “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity–and Why This Harms Everybody.”

“So when you ask how dangerous [Critical Race Theory] is, well, look at what’s happening in Cuba right now,” he continued. “There’s protests outside here, right now, about how bad communism is, and how it causes states to collapse.”

Lindsay went on to say that “Critical Race Theory is trying to build a dictatorship of the anti-racists to march us through a ‘racial socialism,’ into an ‘equity’ phase that’s a racial communism,” in the same way “Marx was looking to build a dictator of the proletariat to march us through socialism as a transitional stage to communism.”

Lindsay also warned that Critical Race Theory champion Ibram X. Kendi “wants to build a department of anti-racism that’s above the branches of government, backed by a constitutional amendment that gives it absolute authority.”

“Dictatorship of the anti-racists. That’s what the goal of Critical Race Theory is,” Lindsay affirmed.

