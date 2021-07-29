Fox News Channel’s Watters’ World host Jesse Watters told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that a lot of liberals are “insecure, unhappy people who don’t have meaning in their life,” which is why they are “trying to destroy everything that’s successful.”

“The problem with the Democrats is they’re always trying to make other people change their habits. They have to fix their own house before they start pointing fingers,” Watters told Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow.

Watters caught up with Marlow at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, last week.

“So, I realized through all my travels throughout the country — San Francisco, nude beaches in Martha’s Vineyard — that a lot of the liberals are insecure, unhappy people who don’t have meaning in their life,” Watters added.

Watch the full interview below:

Watters went on to say that the left-wing has therefore taken the hatred they have for themselves, and projected it onto the rest of the country.

“And the media has mobilized this hatred that they have of themselves, and they’ve now projected this hatred onto the rest of the country,” Watters said.

“They’re trying to destroy everything that’s successful: capitalism, Trump, American patriotism. And that struggle to destroy everything is what animates them,” the Fox News host added.

“So it’s just this clash of people who are positive vs. people who hate everything and are negative, and that’s where we are today,” he said. “And I have pointed that out, and hopefully by pointing that out, people can look inside themselves and get right.”

