Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted Thursday that he “can pay bail for any Republican staffer arrested for not wearing a mask.”

“If Kamala can pay bail for violent Antifa rioters, then I can pay the bail for any Republican staffer arrested for not wearing a mask,” Cawthorn said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Cawthorn’s tweet is in reference to a Thursday memo by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which states new masking rules resulting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended guidance on Tuesday.