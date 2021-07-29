Michigan Sheriff Chris Swanson Mulls Gretchen Whitmer Primary Challenge

A leading Democrat sheriff in Michigan is mulling a primary challenge against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Genesee County’s Chris Swanson told Fox 2 he is not ruling out mounting a bid to unseat his fellow party member.

Swanson told the news station he is “regularly” asked if he will run, adding, “I haven’t made any decision.”

When asked if he has not ruled out a run for governor, Swanson responded, “It would be fair” to say that.

“Anytime a governor has an opponent from their own party that would be a problem and Democrats will probably have some heart-to-heart discussions with the sheriff and probably discourage him from doing so,” left-leaning EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn told Fox 2.

Last summer, Swanson joined Black Lives Matter protesters in Flint, which attracted the attention of Inside Edition, which called him a “symbol of healing”:

“I want to make this a parade, not a protest,” Swanson told protesters.

Judging from Swanson’s social media presence, which includes many gym photo shoots and encouraging messages, he would be a stark change from incumbent Whitmer’s dour, uninspiring, often bitter demeanor.

Last week, he took off his suit coat and did pushups with high school football players:

Genesee County sheriff Chris Swanson challenges high school football players to push-up contest Genesee County sheriff Chris Swanson isn't the type to just "give a speech" to a bunch of high school kids. Swanson – a 1990 graduate of Grand Blanc – challenged players from Powers and Grand Blanc to a push-up contest despite the fact that he was wearing a suit under the hot sun. And guess who won? Posted by MLive.com on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

“Never stop training!” he announced as he led the student athletes — and won.

But the politicos cannot comprehend why he would mount a challenge against Whitmer.

“Why would he do such a thing when the governor has a 90 percent favorability rating among Democrats?” Porn asked Fox 2.

A primary challenge could “put him in bad favor with Michigan Democrats,” the news station reported.