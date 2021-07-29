Over one quarter of Los Angeles County’s new cases of the Chinese coronavirus are among fully vaccinated people, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed this week.

During a meeting with the County Board of Supervisors, Ferrer said cases are rising among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, although cases are rising faster among the unvaccinated population. Nonetheless, over 25 percent of new coronavirus cases are occurring in individuals who are considered fully vaccinated.

“In June, fully vaccinated people represent 20 percent of all of the cases diagnosed among residents, while partially vaccinated people accounted for 80 percent of the cases,” she said.

“Over the period of July 1 through July 16 … there were 13,598 cases diagnosed in LA County and unvaccinated people represented 74 percent of all of the cases. Fully vaccinated people represented 26 percent or 3,592 of the cases,” she continued, although she surmised that the numbers would be far worse if not for the vaccinated population, guessing that average daily cases likely would have doubled.

“It is really important, I think, for us to be reminded that if 50 – if the 50 percent of our residents that are fully vaccinated were not vaccinated, not only would these green slices not exist at all, the orange portions of these bars would be much larger,” she said, referencing a chart.

“We think that they would perhaps be double in size because everyone would have instead have had the same risk of infection, as unvaccinated people do,” she continued.

“So instead of averaging 2,400 daily cases this past week, our daily case numbers may have instead to closer to 5,000 new cases a day,” Ferrer added, noting that the number of fully vaccinated people will increase as more are vaccinated.

“And with the delta variant that’s far more infectious, exposures to infections have also increased,” she said.

Watch:

Fox 5 reported:

According to LA County Public Health, through July 16: 0.27% of people who were fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine tested positive for COVID

0.09% of those who were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine tested positive for COVID

0.15% of those who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine tested positive for COVID

LA County was one of the first major areas of the nation to usher back mask mandates, requiring individuals to wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed suit weeks later, urging fully vaccinated people to “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

On Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted officials are worried the coronavirus is just “a few mutations” away from evading vaccines.