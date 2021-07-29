The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden would obey the Centers for Disease Control — even if they wanted more coronavirus lockdowns.

“We listen to the CDC, the experts, and their guidance,” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked if Biden would support future lockdowns. “The CDC is a body that is very well respected and we follow their guidance.”

When asked why Americans should trust Biden’s support for masking requirements, even for the vaccinated, Jean-Pierre replied, “Because we listen to the scientists, we listen to the experts.”

Jean-Pierre’s response is the latest example of the Biden administration’s surrender to the coronavirus and the CDC’s questionable masking advisories.

A growing number of Republicans continue questioning the CDC for their decision to reinstate masking recommendations, even though the decision was partially based on data from vaccines not approved in the United States, according to the CDC’s Scientific Brief.

The president continues taking aggressive actions to force Americans to get vaccinated, after making it mandatory for Veterans Affairs frontline workers to be vaccinated.

Biden is also expected to announce a plan Thursday afternoon to mandate that all federal employees get the vaccine or submit to regular testing and distancing protocols.

On Wednesday, the White House also reinstated masking guidance for staff and reporters in the building.

Capitol Hill is in an uproar after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Capitol Police to arrest any staffer or visitor to the capitol complex who is not wearing a mask.

Republicans defied Pelosi’s order, describing her actions as a misuse of power, and not based on science.

“This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote on Twitter.