Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA), in the past, has advocated for having transparency in the government but has recently restricted her government-funded town halls from being recorded.

Bourdeaux’s staff, while holding a Cones With Carolyn event funded by the government to promote her work as a representative and gather “ideas, suggestions, and concerns back to Washington,” restricted an individual from recording the event.

In a video first shown to Breitbart News, her staffer told an individual that he could not record any videos of the public event happening in front of him, on public property.

The video sounds like a staffer of Bourdeaux had gone up to the individual who was recording to say the recording needed to be turned off for this event going on.

The individual then asked, “we’re not allowed to record this public event?”

“No, unfortunately not. I apologize,” the staffer said.

Watch:

However, Bourdeaux in the past has said that she stands for “the rule of law and transparency in our government.”

During the last campaign cycle in 2019, Bourdeaux wrote on a Facebook post that her opponent was trying to spend money to attack her “for standing for the rule of law and transparency in our government.”

“We have hit the point where we must put the security of our country, the rule of law, and the preservation of our democracy before any narrow political interests,” the Facebook post added.

She then asked people to “chip in” to her campaign so her district came “make sure” their “next representative will stand up for what’s right and not put their political party over our country.”

In another post on Facebook, Bourdeaux wrote she was proud to sign on to the Democrats’ partisan election takeover bill. She also claimed the bill would increase transparency in the election process.