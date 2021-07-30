Hunter Biden revealed Thursday that President Joe Biden thinks “everything I do should be in National Gallery” of Art, while Hunter works to sell “anonymous” investors artwork for $500,000.

“Mom and Dad and Melissa, who think everything I do should be put in the National Gallery,” Hunter relayed the opinions of the presidential family on an art podcast.

“That’s what it’s about,” Hunter continued about reaching a wider audience. “Is to have the courage to kinda go out there and do that, and, you know, I could just stay my studio and paint for myself, and, ahhh, and, and, and I ultimately do do that.”

“But it’s kind of, ummm, exciting to know that there’s audience, and for that audience to be able to have their own interpretation of what your painting means to them,” he said. “I think it’s a great thing for an artist.”

When Hunter was challenged as to what he thought about those who condemn the practice of trading off his father’s name, he responded by using profanity.

“Fuck em… Look man,” Hunter Biden said on the Nota Bene Podcast, “I never said my art was going to cost what it was going to cost, or how much it would be priced at. I would be amazed, you know, if my art was sold, for you know, for, umm, for ten dollars.”

“Just because the first time you ever go about it is the idea that someone is attracted to your art, let alone they would pay something for it,” Hunter continued.

Hunter Biden’s artwork dealings have caused Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) to introduce legislation Wednesday to block the “shameless grift” of selling “art” to “anonymous” investors.

The legislation is “aimed at stopping the obvious and shameless grift that’s going on with Hunter Biden’s art sales, for which he is obviously not qualified to do and is only doing to continue to profit off of his family name,” Waltz stated.

Hunter recently struck a deal with art aficionado Georges Bergès to sell his art after organizing two art shows this fall.

Bergès has strong connections with China, which, incidentally, happened around the time when President Joe Biden’s son made deals with Chinese officials and made tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma in 2014.

“My plan is to be the lead guy in China; the lead collector and art dealer discovering and nurturing talent from that region,” Bergès said. “I plan to find and discover and bring to the rest of the world those I consider China’s next generation of modern artists.”