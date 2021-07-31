Nolte: Democrats’ Jim Crow Vaccine Laws Disproportionately Persecute Blacks, Hispanics

The Democrat party is desperate to use the coronavirus to bring back its Jim Crow laws, and there’s no question this discrimination will disproportionately persecute racial minorities.

Let’s begin by flying 30,000 feet over this problem for some perspective…

From what we now know, there’s almost zero chance the vaccinated will become seriously ill or die from a “breakthrough” China Flu infection. That’s not only a fact; it’s a fact coming directly from the CDC. Yet, Democrats and their fascist allies in the corporate media, Big Business, Big Tech, and Hollywood want to turn half the country into second-class citizens over what is currently a 0.0037 percent chance the vaccinated will be hospitalized by a “breakthrough” infection and an even smaller chance, 0.00071 percent, the vaccinated will die.

Currently, and again this is according to the CDC, 161 million-plus Americans have been vaccinated. Of the 161 million-plus, only 5,914 have gotten sick enough to be hospitalized, and 1,141 have died. Of those, 74 percent were over the age of 65.

So let me repeat, of the vaccinated, only 0.0037 percent have gotten sick enough to be hospitalized, and only 0.00071 have died. That means 1 out of 27,223 people have gotten seriously ill, and 1 out of 141,000 have died. Those are astronomically low odds. How low? Your chances of someday dying in a car accident are 1 in 107. Your chances of dying in a car accident this year are 1 in 8,393.

Yes, the numbers for breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths can change. But this is the information we have right now, which makes it the best information available. And in all the hysteria, let’s not forget the numbers could decrease.

Knowing this, I can tell you with unquestionable certainty that I’d feel safer in a mosh pit with the unvaccinated than driving down the street, and I feel perfectly safe driving down the street.

Nevertheless, despite all this, the organized left is coming hard for the unvaccinated. They want to exclude roughly half the country from being able to work, go to school, participate in sports, enter supermarkets, restaurants, sporting events, and the list goes on and on and will continue to go on and on as our dreadful left-wing elites fill themselves with bloodlust against those who refuse to do what they’re told.

And that’s all this is about. As made clear by the CDC’s own numbers above, this rampage has zero to do with science. The organized left is angry for only one reason: half the country is not doing what it’s told. That’s the only reason for all this rage and hysteria, and we know this because the math proves that those of us who are vaccinated have no rational reason to fear the unvaccinated. But in order to bully the unvaccinated into doing what they’re told, the left’s treating some 150 million people, including small children, like they’re walking biohazards.

But here’s the thing… If Democrats are going to use the China Flu to return to their Jim Crow roots, once again, it will be racial minorities who face the brunt of this political prosecution. It is simply a fact that black and Hispanic Americans are the least likely to get vaccinated.

As of the latest polling, 47 percent of whites are vaccinated, and 62 percent of Asians, but Hispanics sit at a much lower 39 percent, and blacks at an even lower 34 percent.

That means that 66 percent of blacks and 61 percent of Hispanics, clear majorities, will bear the brunt of these anti-science Jim Crow vaccinations laws, mandates, and policies.

So much for equity.

That also means a disproportionate number of black and Hispanic Americans are – for no valid scientific reason — being scapegoated by the likes of an elite white racist like His Fraudulency Joe Biden, who this week attacked the intelligence of the unvaccinated.

“But if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were,” Biden said Tuesday.

How long before Democrats suggest the unvaccinated should not be allowed to vote? You know that’s coming.

Oh, and let’s not forget that all of this is taking place as Biden flies tens of thousands of unvaccinated illegal aliens all over our country and drops them into our towns and cities.

The facts, as we know them right now, are this…

On any reasonable scale, the unvaccinated are no threat to the vaccinated.

The unvaccinated are only a threat to others who are unvaccinated, and they have every right to take that risk if they so choose.

Nowhere in the country is our health care system at any risk of being overrun.

Coronavirus deaths are still well, well, well below the levels we saw pre-vaccine.

Even among the unvaccinated, the chances of surviving the coronavirus are over 99.5 percent for those under 70 and over 99.9 percent if you’re under 50.

This bigotry, persecution, and segregation make no scientific sense.

Lockdowns and mask mandates make no scientific sense.

None of this makes scientific sense.

Things could change, the numbers could change, but right now, it’s all politics, bigotry, and bloodlust.

With Trump gone and Democrats worried sick about a 2022 blowout, the unvaccinated are being set up to be the left’s midterm bogeyman.

Everyday Americans, predominantly blacks and Hispanics, are the left’s new scapegoats and demons.