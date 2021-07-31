Poll: Increasing Number Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of the Economy

An increasing number of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling the economy?”

The most current figures show 52 percent of Americans approving and 47 disapproving. However, this represents an 8-point change from the results in March, which showed 39 percent disapproving and 60 percent approving. Biden’s disapproving rate continued to rise, reaching 42 percent in April and 47 percent in June.

Similar trends can be seen in other aspects of his approval ratings. For instance, current numbers show 66 percent approving of Biden’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and 33 percent disapproving. However, 29 percent disapproved in February, representing a 4-point change in the last few months.

Respondents were also asked to gauge how they currently view the economy. A majority, 54 percent, chose “very/somewhat/lean toward” poor, while 45 percent chose “very/somewhat/lean toward good.”

Notably, Americans had very positive views of the economy prior to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, with 67 percent leaning towards good in January 2020, only to plummet to 39 percent in March that same year.

The survey, taken July 15-19, 2021, among 1,308 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percent.

President Biden signaled he will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even if it calls for lockdowns yet again:

“We listen to the CDC, the experts, and their guidance,” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked if Biden would support future lockdowns. “The CDC is a body that is very well respected and we follow their guidance.”

Jean-Pierre said Americans should trust Biden’s administration “because we listen to the scientists, we listen to the experts.”