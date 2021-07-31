Rep. Stephanie Murphy Flipped the Bird When Asked About Pelosi’s Mask Hypocrisy

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) made an obscene gesture Friday when asked if Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “should be arrested for breaking her own mask mandate.”

“Congresswoman Murphy, quick question: do you think Nancy Pelosi should be arrested for breaking her own mask mandate?” a reporter asked Murphy in Washington, DC.

Murphy said nothing but flipped the bird at the lady and kept walking:

U.S. congressional opponent to Murphy, Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Florida, told Breitbart News Saturday it is “absolutely disgusting and trashy behavior – it’s time for her to immediately resign and issue an apology to Central Florida voters.”

Murphy, Sabatini continued, “is not fit for office and probably not mentally stable”:

BREAKING: My far-left opponent @SMurphyCongress has embarrassed Florida once AGAIN—this time for giving the bird to a person who asked her a simple question. This Congresswoman is total trash! I’m officially calling for her ￼immediate resignation NOW!https://t.co/FLAeWKeRUC — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) July 31, 2021

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) communications director Michael McAdams also slammed the Democrat for the obscenity.