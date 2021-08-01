House Democrats have advanced a plan that would allow hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to take jobs in the United States Congress.

Late last week, in a 215-207 vote, House Democrats passed a spending bill funding the legislative branch which included allowing DACA illegal aliens to take jobs on Capitol Hill working for members of Congress.

“The bill includes language permitting the Legislative Branch agencies it funds to employ Dreamers … who hold employment authorization under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” a summary of the spending bill reads.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Chair of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, praised the spending bill’s passage, specifically the provision allowing DACA illegal aliens to take Capitol Hill jobs.

“I am also pleased that we are helping ensure our workforce reflects the diversity of our nation, including by increasing funding for paid internships and allowing DACA recipients to work in the halls of Congress,” Ryan said in a statement.

The spending bill now heads to the Senate for approval.

House Democrats’ slipping the DACA employment provision into the legislative spending bill comes as Senate Democrats aim to place an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens into a federal spending package despite acknowledging that they do not have enough support for the measure.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said last week that he does not see “a pathway forward” for the amnesty plan without shoving the provision into a filibuster-proof reconciliation bill that would only need 51 votes in the Senate if the Senate Parlimentarian approves.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), though, said she will oppose the $3.5 trillion budget that Democrats are looking to slip the amnesty plan into — leaving Democrats short of the 50 votes necessary to get the measure passed out of the Senate through reconciliation.

Across the country, Democrats — joined by many Republicans — have sought to make gaining employment increasingly easier for illegal aliens.

In Arkansas, for example, Republicans helped pass legislation that now allows illegal aliens in the state to obtain professional licenses. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) signed the legislation into law. Likewise, Colorado and New Jersey recently passed similar legislation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.