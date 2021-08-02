A go-to establishment media coronavirus expert, Dr. Leana Wen, stated over the weekend that President Joe Biden made a mistake and “absolutely declared a victory too soon” over the coronavirus.

Wen, an op-ed columnist with the Washington Post and a CNN medical analyst, told Yahoo News:

The single biggest mistake that the Biden administration made during this entire pandemic response — and I would argue in the entire Biden presidency — was back in May when the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] said that vaccinated people can take off their mask, but did not have proof of vaccination attached to it. And as a result, people understood the pandemic to be over them [sic]. The unvaccinated began behaving like they were vaccinated.

And what did we see? We saw exactly what I and many public health experts predicted at the time. The honor code did not work. Surges have happened because of unvaccinated individuals. Now with the Delta variant, restrictions are coming back, except nobody’s listening anymore.

President Biden absolutely declared a victory too soon. That said, I also do want to commend the Biden administration for a lot of their efforts. I mean, they have been exceptional in ensuring vaccine supply and increasing distribution.

The attack on Biden comes after White House Coronavirus Response official Ben Wakana slammed the New York Times for failing to provide sufficient context in its reporting about the virus’s transmission.

“VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT TRANSMIT THE VIRUS AT THE SAME RATE AS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE AND IF YOU FAIL TO INCLUDE THAT CONTEXT YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG,” Wakana retweeted the response:

VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT TRANSMIT THE VIRUS AT THE SAME RATE AS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE AND IF YOU FAIL TO INCLUDE THAT CONTEXT YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG. https://t.co/gBkDbJ21xX — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) July 30, 2021

The White House also publicly chided WaPo for being “Completely irresponsible” in their coverage of coronavirus.

Super interesting: the WH's COVID response official, @benwakana46, is vocally slamming both the NYT and the WashPost over the last two hours for alarmism and sensationalism about the danger of the Delta variant for vaccinated people and their propensity to spread the virus: pic.twitter.com/U0FRxjqtfa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 30, 2021

“[Three] days ago the CDC made clear that vaccinated individuals represent a VERY SMALL amount of transmission occurring around the country. Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated,” Wakana added, “Unreal to not put that in context.”