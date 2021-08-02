Watch: Two Men Pull Guns, Open Fire in Mayor de Blasio’s NYC

Video from NYPD NEWS shows two men pulling guns Saturday to open fire on a crowd of innocents in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

Fox News reported Sunday the crowd was gathered outside a laundromat late Saturday night “near 99th Street and 37th Avenue,” when the gunmen opened fire. Ten people were wounded in the attack, then the gunmen fled the scene on mopeds.

Police recovered 40 shell casings from the crime scene.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/21 at approx. 10:41 PM, in front of 97-07 37 Ave in Queens, two males displayed firearms and shot into a crowd striking 10 people, then 2 additional suspects picked them up on scooters and fled. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kepo3L6i0b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2021

New York adopted a large number of gun controls in 2013 via the SAFE Act. Those controls include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, and ammunition registration.

New York also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

Yet on June 2, 2021, Breitbart News explained that some New York Democrats were pushing more action on guns.

For example, WSKG observed that state Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D) sponsored legislation to allow New York residents to sue gun makers who “don’t take steps to prevent their products from being sold and purchased illegally.”

